Nigeria: IPOB Should Allow Us Bury Nnamdi Kanu's Parents in Peace - Kismen

The Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North council area of Abia State, home town of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked the proscribed group to allow them bury Nnamdi Kanu's parents in peace.

President General , Afaraukwu community, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, who briefed the media on the preparations for the burial, said the community wants a peaceful burial for their late monarch and his wife.

In his words, "What we are doing is a traditional burial. The entire Afaraukwu community wants a peaceful burial. We have been meeting with the security agencies in the state. What we are doing is not an IPOB affair, we are only burying our late monarch and his wife. They should allow us bury our dead. Afaraukwu is a peaceful community.

Some people don't want us to have a peaceful burial. All we want to do is to give our monarch and his wife a peaceful burial.

The Commissioner of Police is our tenant, the head of Immigration and other security chiefs live in our community. Even the Abia State Government House is our tenant. They won't be living in our community if we are not peaceful."

He warned against what he described as fake reports about the burial from the social media which had created tension in the community.

Also speaking, younger brother of the IPOB Leader, Emmanuel Kanu, urged the Army to stay away from the burial and allow the community bury their late monarch and his wife in a peaceful manner.

" They should stay away from the burial and allow us bury our late patents. We don't carry arms, we assure them we will conduct a peaceful burial. My parents have paid the supreme price, the Army should stay away."

National President, Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated that it is unacceptable for President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy soldiers to the peaceful Afaraukwu community even when terrorists are killing Nigerians in the North East zone.

