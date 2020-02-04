Kenya: Let Me Do My Job, Magoha Tells Politicians on Kakamega Stampede

Education CS George Magoha has told politicians to let him do his work following a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School that left 14 pupils dead.

He said this after former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale sensationally linked the incident to satanic acts by churches who hire school grounds for worship.

The 14 died were five boys and nine girls. Reports indicated that the students were running out of class at 5pm when the tragedy occurred. Prof Magoha said he had been sent with condolences from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I bring the condolences of President Kenyatta, entire Republic and by extension entire government," he said.

GRIEF

"It's painful enough; we share in this grief. I am familiar with school, was here two months ago and I inspected it, it's one of the finest schools and has some of the finest teachers. I witnessed children come down the stairs in an orderly manner and therefore i am entirely perplexed at what might have caused the stampede. As a Christian I want the truth at whatever cost and the team investigating this should do its best."

The CS urged Kenyans to unite in prayer and hope that the remaining children will continue with their learning uninterrupted.

"I went to four classrooms and I was thoroughly impressed. There are excellent teachers. There is nobody who is perfect but if there is a mistake let's identify it learn from it and move forward. To parents, we console with you."

He said the school would be closed for the rest of the week.

"We have decided the children to rest for the rest of the week. Will establish counselling desks at the school. On a Monday after a thorough assessment, we shall reopen the school by the grace of God. Those were my children who were learning in one the best schools," he said.

"The Government shall not relent. We will continue to strengthen this school in terms of infrastructure; it's not about numbers, the headteacher was so much in control of the numbers when I was here so nobody can tell me it's about the numbers."