Ghana: MPs Must Make Inputs Into Revised Standing Orders

The Business Committee of Parliament has reminded members of the legislature to submit their inputs for the draft revised Standing Orders to the Clerk of the Standing Order Committee for further action.

The Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye in his opening remarks during the first sitting of Parliament last Tuesday, urged members to submit their contributions for the draft revised Standing Orders as soon as practicable.

Mr OseiKyeiMensahBonsu, the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs informed members that ministers responsible for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Local Government and Rural Development were scheduled to be in the House to brief the House on processes to address the waste management issues in Ghana.

He therefore entreated members to avail themselves for the briefing.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the House adopted the report of the Joint Committee on Works and Housing, Local Government and Rural Development and Environment, Science and Technology on monitoring visits to solid waste treatment facilities sites (landfill sites and material recovery and compost facilities) in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Western regions.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu having regard to the report of the Joint Committee and debate thereon directed the ministers responsible for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Local Government and Rural Development to attend the House, at the committee of the whole on or before 10th December, 2019 to brief the House on measures being adopted to address agreement relating to waste management in the country.

Besides, due to the tall order of business and limited time during that period, the ministers did not have the opportunity to brief the House as scheduled even though the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources availed herself on two different occasions.

GNA