Ghana: Paramount Chief of Ziavi Expresses Appreciation to President

The Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Togbe Koku Ayim, has expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for granting Ziavi and its satellite towns, a traditional status, in 2018.

He said the move had not been an easy one, but it took the personal intervention of President Akufo-Addo and the Volta Regional House of Chief's to attain the feat.

Togbe Koku Ayim made the acknowledgment last Sunday, at Ziavi Dzogbe, when he addressed a traditional council meeting made up of sub-chiefs, assembly members, and unit committee members.

The meeting was held to discuss preparations towards the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Dututudo Za Festival scheduled to take place on October 10, 2020, at Ziavi Dzogbe.

Togbe Koku Ayim IV said he and former Managing Director (MD) and Group CEO of Goil, Dutorfia Togbe Adja Nyi, would soon lead a 20-man delegation of chiefs and queens drawn from the Ziavi Traditional Area to the Jubilee House in Accra to thank the President for all that he had done for the people of the Ziavi Traditional Area.

In addition, he said the visit would also afford him the opportunity to formally invite President Akufo Addo to grace the 20th Dututudo Za Festival on October 10, 2020, at Ziavi Dzogbe.

He said it would be an additional high point for the people of the traditional area to have another sitting President of the Republic visit and grace the occasion.

He said the people of Ziavi Traditional Area, through self help, constructed an 18-unit three-storey classroom block for the Ziavi Technical Institute, which has enrolled a lot of natives and students from surrounding towns over the years.

Togbe Ayim said he would appeal to the President, during the visit, to absorb the Ziavi Technical Institute into schools under the Ghana Education Service, to relieve the strain and burden on Togbe Adja Nyi IV, the Dutorfia of Ziavi Dzogbe, who single handedly had been paying the salaries of the teachers and the school fees of most of the students who could not afford the fees.

Togbe Koku Ayim IV said he and his delegation would also appeal to the President to fund more development projects, including the establishment of cottage industries in the area to generate employment for the idle youth.

He asked people to disabuse their minds that, all the people from the Volta Region, are anti-NPP, adding that, it is the progress and development of the Ziavi Traditional Area that should be supreme.

The delegation, Togbe Ayim said, would include the Volta Regional Minister, Mr Archibald Letsa, and the Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kofi Dzameshie.