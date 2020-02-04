Zimbabwe: Sikhala Trial Postponed to 14 February

4 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)

The trial of opposition MDC Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala was yesterday postponed to the 14th of February to allow the court to make a determination on the defence's application for an exception.

In a statement yesterday evening, MDC Secretary for Legal Affairs, Innocent Gonese said Sikhala's legal team filed exeception to the charge arguing that the charges laid out did not warrant an offence.

"Today our legal team, led by lead Counsel Beatrice Mtetwa, filed an exception to the charge in terms of Section 171(2) of the Criminal Procedure & Evidence Act Chapter 9:07 that the allegations laid out in the charge sheet (which are not being admitted) do not disclose an offence.

It is clear that at no stage is it being alleged that Honourable Sikhala organized or suggested the setting up of any group or body with a view to overthrow or attempt to overthrow the government by unconstitutional means," said Gonese.

Sikhala is being charged with subverting a constitutional government over the remarks he made at a rally in Zaka when he said they are working to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa and replacing him with Nelson Chamisa.

He is the first high profile politician to be tried at the Masvingo High Court.

