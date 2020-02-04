Lesotho: Maseru Warriors Off to a Good Start

The Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR) 2017 league champions -- Maseru Warriors got off to a good start this season beating Mabote Beavers 16-9 in the league opener at Makoanyane Barracks on Saturday.

Coach Morapeli Motaung said he was happy with the win although his side was tactically poor.

"We played and won the game but our tactical approach was very poor," Motaung said.

"It was our first game of the season and we undermined our opponents."

After finishing third last year, Morapeli said their intention is nothing less than a league win this season.

"Our target is to win the league. Last year we did well but lost several good players along the way. We lost three players to LDF last season. We were also forced to release five players due to school and work commitments outside the country," he said.

On the other hand, Mabote Beavers coach Letsielo Mabitle gave credit to his side despite the defeat.

"My team played well because all our plans against Warriors were fully executed and they worked as a team. Unfortunately, Warriors were the better side on the day and they were also better prepared.

"One of their advantages is that they have younger players and they have also engaged players from South Africa," Mabitle said.

He said they are also targeting to finish in the top three while they hope to battle for top honours next season.

The opening league games saw defending champions LDF commence their title defence with 3-6 loss to National University of Lesotho (NUL) side -- Spears.

Spears coach Alecs Basitang said he was happy to have won against the champions and that his charges were looking forward to maintaining the standard going forward.

"It is just a matter of time. It was our test match of the new league and going forward, we just need to rectify all the mistakes that we have made," Basitang said.

In other game at same venue, Giants Rugby Club dismissed new comers Maseru Kings 41-3.

The league winners this year will pocket M10 000 while the runners-up will get M7 500. The third placed side will take home M4 500.

The rest of the league teams will get M2 000 each. This after Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) came on board as the new sponsor injecting M100 000 into the league.