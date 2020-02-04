Lesotho: Tšenoli Unchallenged in Leba Presidency Post

Former Lesotho Basketball Association (LeBA) public relations officer Katiso Tšenoli, who is also the Lithabaneng Boxing Club president, is the only candidate contesting for the LeBA presidency in the association's general elections next month.

The elections have tentatively been slated for 23 February 2020.

The election comes on the back of the 10 November 2019 dissolution of the association's executive committee during its special conference in Maseru.

The Moses Kopo committee was elected into office in 2017 and its term was meant to end this March.

LeBA affiliates (clubs) said they dissolved the committee because most sensitive positions were held by inactive members hence the sport suffered.

It was during that special conference where LeBA interim committee members Sebusiso Keketsi and Lehlohonolo Snyman were appointed and tasked with calling and preparing for elections.

Keketsi confirmed to Lesotho Times that Tšenoli will be unchallenged in the election.

"Katiso is unopposed according to the submitted forms so he most likely our next president," Keketsi said.

Tšenoli said he was unaware whom he would be competing against but said he was ready for the challenge.

"I am ready for the position and I promise to ensure that boxing grows and becomes active countrywide.

"To overcome the current disputes, we will work hard to unite the boxing family and secure sponsors. We need as many tournaments as possible to keep the sport active," Tšenoli said.

If Tšenoli makes it to the throne, he will succeed former LeBA boss Moses Kopo who resigned in April 2018.

On the final list of elections seen by the Lesotho Times, LDF boxing coach Moeketsi Liphalo is also the only candidate vying for the deputy presidency administration post.

Mafeteng Boxing Club coach Thabiso Moteane will battle it out with Lesotho's highest ranked international coach Keketsi for vice president technical position.

Lehlohonolo Snyman is vying for the secretary general post unchallenged.

Nthati Theko,'Mapule Mokoena and Lebohang Handy will battle it out for the deputy secretary general post.

Rethabile Mohale is the only candidate up for the public relations officer position.

Other contestants are;

Treasurer-Retšepile Koloi,

Sports Organizer- Phello Sofe,

Head coach-Hopolang Mabele and Sebusiso Keketsi;

Fist Committee Member- Lethala Mabeta, Jerry Leifo and 'Mapule Mokoena,

Second Committee Member-Hopolang Makau, Sephula Letuka and Lethola Mabeta.