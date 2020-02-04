South Africa: Mining in South Africa - It's All Downhill

4 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Minerals Council has released its annual snapshot of the state of South Africa's mining industry on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Its state of decline appears inexorable.

South Africa's mining industry contracted by 2.8% in 2019, a trend that has been in place for more than a decade, the Minerals Council said on Monday 3 February.

"Mining production has not improved significantly since 2009. Structural and logistical constraints such as limited rail and harbour capacity, the increasing cost of and disruptions in electricity supply and, industrial action and community unrest are the main contributing factors," the council said.

"Relentlessly rising input costs for mining in South Africa continues to be a threat to the sustainability of the sector. The Minerals Council estimates that input cost inflation for the mining sector was 7.6% during 2019, 2.9 percentage points above the national average production inflation rate.

"During 2019, the mining industry paid R8-billion for water (4% of input costs), R22-billion for electricity (10% of input costs), R71.6-billion for transport and storage which includes harbours, rail and road (32% of input costs) and spent R34.6-billion on housing (22% of wages). The cost of government-supplied goods...

