Angola: Action Against Isabel Dos Santos Gets to Court in March

Photo: Pixabay
4 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The action against the former chairperson of the Board of Sonangol, Isabel dos Santos, before the provincial court of Luanda will start next March, aimed at recovering the assets.

The reason for this expectation is the fact that the order (resulting from a request for precautionary action brought by the State), which decreed the seizure of the bank accounts and shareholdings of the businesswoman, is dated December 23, 2019.

The date becomes relevant from the moment the Luanda Court established up to 30 days, counting from December 23rd, for the State to proceed with the main action.

This period ended on January 30th, a date that coincides with the period in which judicial vacations are scheduled.

Thus, only in March will the Luanda Provincial Court begin to assess the main action of the Angolan State, against Isabel dos Santos and assess the grounds for effecting or lifting the seizure.

In the process that is taking place in the Luanda Provincial Court, the Angolan State requests the payment of more than one billion dollars (USD 1.1 billion).

