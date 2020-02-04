East Africa: Great Lakes Welcomes Solution to Rwanda-Uganda Dispute

4 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Nairobi — Great Lakes Region Technical Support Committee in Nairobi, Kenya, welcomed the efforts of the Angolan President João Lourenço for the "African solution" to dispute between Rwanda and Uganda.

This congratulation was expressed on Monday at the meeting of the Technical Support Committee on the Regional Mechanism for Supervision of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Great Lakes Region, running between 03 and 04 February in Kenyan capital.

At the meeting, attended by the Angolan ambassador to that country, Sianga Abílio, the Committee encouraged Angola's efforts aimed at stabilising peace and security in the region.

Ambassador Sianga Abílio spoke of the latest developments in the region, reiterating the role of João Lourenço's leadership in bringing together his brothers at the same table in search of solutions to the Great Lakes region to find peace and security.

The ambassador referred to the Quadripartite Summit held in Luanda on February 2, 2020, which gathered the Presidents Joao Lourenço (host) Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Felix Tshisekedi (DRC).

In addition to discussions on political and security developments in the region, the Support Committee analysed the Agenda for the next Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries signatory to the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Region.

The meeting is co-chaired by the African Union Special Representative for the Great Lakes, Basile Ikouebe, and the ICGLR Executive Secretary, Zachary Muita.

Attending the event representatives from Angola, Burundi, Republic of Congo, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, African Union, United Nations, Great Lakes Civil Society and the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

