South Africa: Generation Green - 20-Somethings Share Their 20:20 Eco-Vision for South Africa

4 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Farrell

Greta Thunberg's generation is making the most noise about the environment right now. But they are frustrated that they seem powerless to implement the changes they'd like to see. Most of the world's politicians are old, male, ponderous and conflicted by their relationships with the fossil-fuel industry. Young people all over the world are adapting their lives and business ideas to be the change they want. South Africa is no exception. In this series, Maverick Citizen profiles 20-something South Africans with a higher than average eco-IQ and asks them to share their visions for a greener future.

Visual communications student Masego Morgan, 23, looks to the future of sustainable style...

I became eco-aware at a young age because my parents are pretty eco-aware (possibly in 2007 when An Inconvenient Truth came out), I think my brother and I just took their eco-consciousness to the next level.

I use Instagram to talk about my journey to become more eco-conscious and share different things I learn and do, mostly to do with fashion but also some lifestyle choices. I share my outfit of the day (OOTD), where I state where or how I acquired garments to promote buying ethically and sustainably made...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

