Angola: MPLA Defends National Interest Priority

4 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling MPLA party urged Angolans on Tuesday to place the national interest over "everything and everyone", in view of the common good.

In a statement released ahead of the date of the beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation, on February 4, MPLA called for everyone's participation in the process of consolidating the Democratic State and the Law, in the preservation of Unity and National Cohesion.

On February 4, 1961, Angolan patriots launched an attack on Luanda-based São Paulo Prison, the Casa de Sol, the Public Security Police Headquarters and the Official broadcasting of Angola, to mark the beginning of the Armed Struggle.

The struggle led to the proclamation of National Independence on 11 November 1975.

The document reached Angop, MPLA Politburo reaffirms that, with the Executive, led by President João Lourenço, it will continue to work on "the deepest aspirations of the Angolan People".

The ruling party in Angola vowed to continue to support, without reservation, the fight against corruption, nepotism, impunity and all harmful practices that in no way dignify the sacrifice of the Heroes of February 4.

The statement stresses the importance of keeping alive the courageous spirit and determination of Heroes of Freedom and determination, urging the future generations to cultivate the "feeling of patriotic pride".

February 4, 1961, the document went on, is a historic and political landmark of transcendental importance for Angola. It represents the breaking of colonial handcuffs and the lighting of the torch of hope.

The Politburo of the Central Committee of the MPLA reiterates, on behalf of the militants, sympathizers and friends of the party, the firm availability to praise the deeds achieved by the Angolan people, remaining faithful to the ideals of the Brave Heroes of the revolutionary gesture of February 4, 1961 .

