Angola: Head of State Unveils Fisheries Polytechnic Institute

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço inaugurated Tuesday the Polytechnic Fisheries Institute (Cefopescas) located in Ramiros, in Belas municipality, Luanda.

The infrastructure cost USD 98 million and was funded by the Kingdom of Spain.

The facilities occupies an area of five hectares and comprises classrooms, laboratories, libraries and workshops for practices.

With capacity for 1,836 students, in three shifts, its construction began in 2016.

Cefopescas will train mid-level staff, in the specialties of coastal-fisherman and machine technicians, marine engines, naval facilities, aquaculture, technology fish, marine biology and fishery resources.