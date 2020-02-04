Tanzania Legislators Seek Castration of Pedophiles

4 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Legislators asked the government on Tuesday to stop a review the laws with a view to issuing more serious punishments to rapists who target children.

They propose that instead of grilling such rapists in prison for 30 years, they should be castrated.

However, the Attorney General (AG), Prof Adelardus Kilangi turned down the request, saying doing so would be unconstitutional.

"Removing men's testicles is a violation of the country's constitutional clause 13 (6) that prevents a person from being tortured or undermining his dignity," he said.

It was Special Seats MP Zainabu Katimba (CCM) who raised the question in Parliament on Tuesday February 4, 2020, asking the government to change punishment meted out against pedophiles from that of spending 30 years in jail to the removal of their testicles.

Ms Katimbi asked the government to explain why it does not castrate men, who sexually abuse young girls, saying that the existing punishment was not enough.

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Augustine Mahiga, explained that the punishment of spending 30 years in jail was enough.

However, Dr Mahiga suggested that if the Parliament was not satisfied with the existing punishment, it was wise for it to establish a new law.

Parliament Chairperson Najma Giga, however, is against the AG's statement, calling upon him to reconsider the issue, saying rapists were also violating the constitution. She said doing so was to protect one side.

However, the Minister for Health, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu, said the responsibility of protecting children was in the hands of parents themselves, urging them not to escape from their responsibilities.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.