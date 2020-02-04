Mozambique: Terrorists Attack Village, Kidnap Women

Maputo — Terrorists operating in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado on Sunday attacked the 1st May village in Muidumbe district, killing one person and injuring another, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The newsheet's sources said this raid was over very quickly. The insurgents burnt down two houses, and kidnapped two women. The raiders then headed for a low lying area near the bank of the Messalo river, where they are believed to have a military base.

Meanwhile a few more details have become available about the attack last Wednesday night against the small town of Bilibiza in Quissanga district. One of the targets was a teacher training college run by the NGO ADPP,

A statement from ADPP said that, since the school year had not yet begun, only a few teachers and pupils were on the premises on Wednesday. They were all able to leave the college before the attack and none of them were injured.

ADPP runs 11 teacher training colleges in Mozambique, in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

The ADPP college was the second education building to be attacked in Bilibiza. The first was the Bilibiza Agricultural Institute, which is managed by the Aga Khan Foundation, and is the only technical school of secondary level in Cabo Delgado.