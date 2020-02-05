Nigeria: Why We Want $22.8 Billion Loan - Govt

Photo: Pixabay
Debt.
4 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government on Tuesday sought the approval of Senate for concessionary external borrowing of $22.8 billion for development of infrastructure across the country.

Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made the presentation on behalf of the federal government, when she appeared before Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

Mrs Ahmed said the loan sought for was segmented into seven concessionary loans from multilateral institutions.

She said the loans which was part of the 2016 to 2018 external borrowing plan was designed to enhance productivity of the economy via development of roads, railway lines, electricity projects, agriculture among other sectors.

She said the loan sought for involved states and federal government, noting that the state governments would be responsible for their own repayments.

She said the loan will also assist in provision of soft loan for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) in the country and ultimately improve employment generation in the country.

Mrs Ahmed said what Nigeria had was a revenue problem and not debt problem, noting that the nation's revenue profile was sustainable.

This, she said, was evidenced in the nation's debt to Gross Domestic (GDP) sustainability ratio which stood at 25 per cent.

She said, if the loan sought for was approved and disbursed, the nation Debt to GDP sustainability index would be 20 per cent.

This, she said, was below the World Bank threshold of 55 per cent.

She said the government was making frantic efforts to address the revenue challenge facing the nation.

Also present to defend the external borrowing plan of their states before the committee were officials of Kogi, Kaduna and Katsina governments.

The Ministers of Works, Babatunde Fashola; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and Minister of State for Transport, Gbemisola Saraki, were also present to defend the borrowing plans of their ministries.

The Minster of Federal Capital Development Territory Mohammed Bello, also appeared before the committee to defend external borrowing plan request for the FCTA.

Chairman of the Committee, Clifford Ordia, said seven of the agencies of government were yet to respond to the request of the committee to defend their borrowing plan request.

He said the delay on the loan approval was caused by inability of the agencies to respond to the invitation of the committee.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.