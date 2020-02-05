South Africa: Former President Zuma's 'Sick Note' Results in Court Issuing Warrant for His Arrest

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Former president Jacob Zuma.
4 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

What is best described as a case of poor planning by the defence team resulted in their client being issued with a warrant of arrest, which will be stayed until the next appearance on 6 May 2020 where a credible explanation is expected to be given.

It should have been among the most irrelevant court appearances in the ongoing saga involving fraud and corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, but his defence managed to turn a simple adjournment into an hour of debate over a "so-called medical certificate" bearing the stamp of the South African National Defence Force's One Military Hospital.

What is best described as a case of poor planning by the defence team resulted in their client being issued with a warrant of arrest, which will be stayed until the next appearance on 6 May 2020 where a credible explanation is expected to be given.

The Tuesday appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court was effectively a holding date in the hope that trial dates may be discussed. However, due to outstanding judgments from the Supreme Court of Appeal, which Zuma has petitioned to have the charges set aside, and another petition made to the Constitutional Court by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Delay in Corruption Trial on the Cards for South Africa's Zuma?
Case Against Former South African President Zuma Put Off to 2020
Zuma Decides Not to Withdraw from South African Corruption Probe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.