Nigeria: No Audited Account in NHIs for 6 Years - Executive Secretary

5 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu and Balarabe Alkassim

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Nasiru Sambo, yesterday admitted there was no audited account in the agency in the past six years.

He said this was due to the frequent changes of chief executive officers of the NHIS.

He spoke at the ongoing public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts.

The committee is probing the "refusal of non-treasury funded and partially funded agencies to render their audited accounts covering the period 2014-2018 to the Auditor-General of the Federation."

The committee had expressed concern that the NHIS had not presented its audited accounts for six years.

Sambo, who appeared alongside the NHIS General Manager, Finance and Administration, John Okon, said efforts were being made for a comprehensive auditing of the financial accounts of the agency.

Okon told the committee that the NHIS did not have a governing board that could have approved its audited accounts.

The chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke, warned that the long arm law would catch up with MDAs hiding under the guise of absence of governing boards for non-submission of their audited accounts.

