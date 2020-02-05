Malawi: Zambia Opposition Leader HH Lauds Malawi On Electoral Justice

The Zambian main opposition, United Party for National Development (UPND), has lauded Malawi on its handling of the 2019 presidential election in which the court ruled that it be nullified and that fresh elections be held in 150 days.

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema

UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema (HH), took to his official Facebook page and threw a heap of praise on the people of Malawi "for upholding the values and ideals of institutions of governance, democracy and the rule of law, in the landmark decision by the Malawian courts that led to the nullification of the 2019 Presidential elections."

Hichilema said when "Executive privileges were abused to dictate the outcome of an election in collusion with the Electoral Commission of Malawi, the people of Malawi stood their ground and refused to be compromised by fraud, bribery and intimidation."

According to Hichilema, the Malawian Judiciary has shown the world that in Africa, there are still men and women that can stand tall against the subservience of corruption and theft-even at the risk of putting their lives on the line, by ensuring that government and private actors are accountable under the law.

He said: "The Malawian Judiciary has proved that laws can be applied evenly in protection of fundamental rights and tenents of democracy, against the repugnant and manipulative rules of carrots and sticks and illegal private gain, patronage and cronyism by government officials.

"Malawi has become Africa's team leader in raising the bar and setting the standards of what is right and moral in the defence of the will of the people, as opposed to the will of a clique of selfish individuals who will stop at nothing in perpetuating illegallities, at the expense of good governance. Zambians applaud the people of Malawi."