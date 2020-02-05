Malawi: PAC to Meet Over a Do-Over Malawi Presidential Election

4 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says it will meet soon to discuss the Constitutional Court election case ruling which ordered for a fresh election within five months.

PAC leadership

PAC chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale said the PAC members however welcomed the ruling, saying the five judges have done a tremendous job to "save Malawi."

"We listened to the judgment delivery from nine in the morning up to eight in the evening. We have noted the judges' professionalism. We are very happy with the ruling," said Thawale.

Thawale said PAC will ensure that all the electoral reforms ordered by the court are done with speed before the fresh election in five months time.

The judges nullified the 'tipp-exed' results of last year's presidential election, citing "widespread, systematic and grave" irregularities.

The court ordered for a new vote within 150 days, saying at the end that it hoped the ruling would not destroy the nation.

The two opposition candidates who became second and third in the poll had contested the slim win of President Peter Mutharika, alleging that irregularities affected more than 1.4 million of the total 5.1 million votes cast.

Months of sometimes deadly unrest followed the announcement of the election results. The president and electoral commission acknowledged some irregularities but argued they were insufficient to affect the election's outcome.

The landmark ruling can be appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.