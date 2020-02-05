Malawi: Chakwera Hints On 'Grand Coalition'

4 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says his party doors are wide open for anyone seeking political alliance as the country goes to fresh polls in July 2020.

Chakwera withis deputy Sidik Mia and former president Joyce Banda addressing thousands upon thousands of supporters in Lilongwe MCP crowds at the rally

He said this on Tuesday when he addressed thousands upon thousands of MCP and Peoples Party (PP) supporters who had gone to party headquarters in Lilongwe to celebrate the opposition win in the landmark presidential election nullification petition case.

Chakwera was the second petitioner while his UTM Party counterpart Saulos Chilima was the first petitioner in the case which they won nullification of the May 21, 2019 presidential election 'tipp-ex' results,

He reitelated that when people are fighting for one goal it is possible to form an alliance, saying a grand coalition would be good to achieve a better Malawi.

Chakwera said uniting Malawians is a signature pillar of the Chakwera Hi-5 agenda.

Peoples Party leader Joyce Banda and Freedom Party president were among the party officials and supporters in celebratory mood.

"MCP is very much prepared to work with any party for the development of the country," said Chakwera.

He also urged Malawians of all classes and political parties to be united.

Similar celebrations were also held in Blantyre and Zomba.

Chilima last week signalled that he is ready to enter into an alliance.

Addressing the press at UTM Party's headquarters in Lilongwe, Chilima said he would welcome an alliance as long as they have a common agenda.

Chilima said: "We are always ready to work with others as long as we can accommodate one another. It will also depend on our motivation for that alliance. So, yes, an alliance is possible."

The UTM Party leader, who is also the country's vice-president, declined to shed more light on what role he would play should the alliance materialise.

But he stressed that UTM will be there whether there will be an alliance or not.

