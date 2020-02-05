Kenya: FIFA Bans Three Kenyan Players for Match Fixing

The Fifa Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday confirmed it had found several players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of art. 69 par. 1 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2017 ed.) (unlawfully influencing match results).

In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for life.

Moreover, the Kenyan trio of Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omukoto have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of four (4) years.

Fifa said the formal disciplinary proceedings against the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an investigation into various matches from the Kenyan Premier League in 2019.

The four players were plying their trade at Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz when claims of match-fixing involving their then coach Paul Nkata emerged.

The investigation was conducted by Fifa through its Integrity Department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

The findings of the relevant decisions were notified to the concerned individuals Tuesday, the date on which the relevant bans come into force.