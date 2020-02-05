South Africa: We Have the Fire to Ignite Global Change

5 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Farrell

Greta Thunberg's generation is making the most noise about the environment, and young people all over the world are adapting their lives and business ideas to be the change they want. South Africa is no exception. In this series, Maverick Citizen profiles twentysomething South Africans with a higher than average eco-IQ and asks them to share their visions for a greener future.

Mindfulness teacher Monique Rodgers, 27, strikes a pose for conscious yoga

I'm an entrepreneur. I've been teaching yoga and mindfulness, which has been my means of travelling, for the last four years. I'm currently in the process of starting up a social enterprise which will be rooted in SA. An initiative that will get people moving, connecting and actively participating in the upliftment in local communities.

I became eco-aware roughly 12 years ago, in a high-school assembly. My best friend gave a talk on water scarcity. This was the pinpoint little moment I became only remotely aware of humanity's impact on the planet. I'd say I became actively aware five years ago when I learnt about food sustainability. I learnt about the massive impact of the food industry, and achievable alternatives and solutions. Learning how to make small...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

