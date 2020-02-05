South Africa: The Hlophe Conundrum - Action Required

5 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

The situation in the Western Cape High Court, where Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath is at war with her boss, Judge President John Hlophe, is approaching a state of nuclear meltdown. Is it expecting too much to assume that the Judicial Service Commission would treat this as an urgent matter?

The eloquent, accurate and thorough dressing down of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler, in his capacity as chairman of Freedom under Law (FUL), although well-deserved, is unlikely to crack the case of the allegedly serial rogue misconduct of the Western Cape High Court Judge President, John Hlophe (the JP) (Daily Maverick, 3 February).

What to do about the JP's alleged lapses has long eluded the JSC; its failure to advise the President to suspend him after his run-in with the then justices of the Constitutional Court, which dates back to 2008, is both long and lamentable. Doubly so, now that allegations, which he disputes, have emerged that he is a serial offender when it comes to protecting the interests of Jacob Zuma, a terminally wicked offence if ever there was one in any judge, because it encompasses two serious crimes: contempt of court...

