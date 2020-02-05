South Africa: Rising Insurance Costs Another Nail in Coal Industry's Coffin

5 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South African banks will still fund coal projects. But the international insurance industry is starting to give the coal sector a dose of toxic treatment, driving another nail into its coffin.

Some bankers still dig coal, but the insurance industry is starting to throw some spanners into the sector's works.

That was the message from Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of South African coal producer Exxaro and President of the Minerals Council, at the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday, 4 February. Asked about the sector's access to capital, he said: "There is not one bank that has said they are not going to fund any coal-producing projects thus far in South Africa. So the access to capital in South Africa from the banks for coal projects is still available."

He went on to say that getting insurance policies renewed was becoming trickier and costlier.

"We do however acknowledge the fact that your input insurance for coal projects is by and large beginning to increase. Just trying to get insurance renewals which is mostly from the international insurance industry is difficult, there is pressure coming there on ESGs. That is where you are now getting increasing costs in terms of financing...

