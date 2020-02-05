Malawi: Muluzi Praises 'Democratic Breakthrough' Concourt Ruling to Nullify Malawi Election

Former president Bakili Muluzi has hailed the Constitutional Court judges who have annulled last year's presidential elections, saying it has marked a significant moment in history.

Muluzi: Hail court ruling to annual presidential election as a step forward for democracy

In a landmark judgment, the Constitution Court has nullified the election victory of President Peter Mutharika and ordered a a new ballot within 150 days, days as judges found that evidence of fraud and malpractice meant the results of the poll could not be allowed to stand.

Making his comment on the ruling, Muluzi the only Head of State who governed Malawi uninterrupted for two-term offive , said the unanimous decision by the judges demonstrates to the world the strength of the country's democracy.

"The example we have set will now be under close scrutiny as such I would like to appeal to all leaders, political parties and their supporters to understand the judgement.

" We can only move forward as a nation with continued with the continued spirit of a free and fair democracy and commitment to development, " says Muluzi.

He then thanked Malawians for the peaceful conduct before, during and after the ruling, saying it is democratic breakthrough.

The court ruled that the election's integrity had been tainted by irregularities.

Opposition supporters celebrated wildly in the streets and pubs. It was a rare victory for them.