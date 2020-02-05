Malawi Veep Chilima to Address the Nation Wednesday - 'Thank God' for Electoral Justice

State vice-president and UTM Party president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who resigned from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to mount a bitter fight to oust President Peter Mutharika, will address the nation on Wednesday through a news conference in Lilongwe following a Constitutional Court decision nullifying President Peter Mutharika's victory in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mafana sangabele chisankho or agwidwa! Back as Malawi vice president

Chilima will address the news conference at UTM Party headquarters in Area 10 from 10am.

In his immediate reaction after the ruling, Chilima hailed the court's verdict over serious irregularities and reinstating him as country's second-in-command until a new ballot is held in 150 days.

Chilima was the first petitioner in the case and asked the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

"We thank God that the judgment has been passed. We are happy, this is what we were looking for, justice," Chilima said.

Chilima urged Malawians to remain peaceful and challenged Mutharika to show the qualities of a statesman and disregard advice from his advisors which would go against the will of the people.

He said history has shown in the past that leaders have made crucial decisions that helped to save the country at critical moments.

"The late Kamuzu Banda ignored the advice of greedy people and called for referendum which eventually brought multiparty democracy to Malawi. When he was trailing in the elections, Dr. Banda conceded defeat.

"On his part Dr. Bakili Muluzi abandoned the third term bid even though some of his advisors insisted. Dr. Joyce Banda conceeded defeat in 2014 without resistance. That's leadership. I call on Prof. Mutharika to rise above the rest during this period," said Chilima.

The five-judge panel of High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo voted for the nullification of the vote and also recommended that Parliament should review the country's election management laws, particularly the 50-plus-one provision in choosing the President, to clarify on laws governing the declaration of a winner through a majority vote.

Further, the court also clarified that the nullification of the presidential vote means that the presidency--comprising the President and the Vice-President--reverts to the pre-May 21 2019 elections status with Chilima retaining the position of Vice-President.

Mutharika, a former law professor who joined politics and followed the footsteps of his deceased brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, was declared winner with 38.5 percent of the vote, trailed closely by Chakwera with 35 percent and Chilima with 20 percent.