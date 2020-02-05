Malawi: Chief Mtwalo to Talk to Subjects Over Mzuzu Dumping Site

4 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Senior Chief Mtwalo of Mzimba has said he is equally disturbed with the current situation of sanitation in Mzuzu City, and had committed himself to helping out in managing the situation.

Chief Ntwalo: The community needed to engage the council first

Mzuzu City, which is under Mtwalo's vicinity, has been stinking apparently because there has been no dumping site, following the closure of Silo dumping site months ago.

The site was closed after residents protested the smell emanating from the site due its poor management.

In a press briefing organised by the Mzuzu City Council (MCC) on Monday, Mtwalo said he will talk to his subjects around Silo so that the site be reopened.

He said he was equally ashamed with the status quo of the city and said he was hopeful his subjects would understand.

"I will talk to my subjects and I believe that they will understand me. Yes, they have their own concerns toward the facility, but we shall certainly find a solution," said Mtwalo.

In his remarks, Brian Kondwani Nyasulu, mayor of Mzuzu City admitted the council failing to find another area to replace the closed facility.

"We managed to find another place at Choma but it is not on good environment. As of now the only option is to reopen the closed facility failing which we shall be in a big problem than what we are in today," said Nyasulu.

However, some people at Silo who talked to Nyasa Times said Mtwalo's talk was merely a camaraderie.

"The chief is just wasting his time. It is us who have been suffering because of this facility. Where was he when we were pleading with the council to care for the facility? Where was he when our lives were tormented by this facility? No one will change their mind," said Tabitha Mseteka.

Silo waste management facility was built with funding from the European Union at a tune of K200 million.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

