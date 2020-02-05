Zimbabwe: Drunk Driving Soldier Ploughs Into Group of 100 Colleagues On Morning Jog

5 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

A drunk soldier from Bulawayo's Imbizo Barracks Monday drove into a group of 200 colleagues on a routine early Monday morning jog, injuring 30 in the process.

The unnamed soldier is said to have fled duty and come back drunk just as a troop of about 100 officers was jogging outside Mbizo Barracks.

Sources privy to developments at Mpilo hospital where some of the 30 are being treated told NewZimbabwe.com none were in danger of losing lives.

"There are no fatalities yet, only one is being treated for head injuries, the rest are being treated for a few broken bones and ribs. They are all being evaluated by orthopaedic surgeons at Mpilo general hospital.

"No detail was shared as to where the driver is, we only got information that he is a soldier and was rushing back to Mbizo after fleeing his night duties," said the source who requested anonymity.

"The soldier's Nissan Sylphy lights were off and those jogging did not see him until he had driven into them."

The 30 are admitted at Mpilo's Casualties Ward.

Certain sections of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) usually go for routine jogs early in the morning as part of fitness exercise.

Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson Mugwizi could not be reached for comment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.