Kenya: Court Orders Asset Recovery Agency to Unfreeze Sonko's Bank Accounts

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko can now access his money after court on Tuesday ordered the Asset Recovery Agency to unfreeze his bank accounts.

Sonko had moved to court on January 20 seeking to have his accounts unfrozen to enable him to continue servicing his debts and mortgages.

Sonko's lawyer after obtaining the orders said there was no evidence to warrant freezing of accounts. The accounts were frozen following corruption charges facing the Governor.

"The court has said for what reason then can you continue freezing his accounts because the law permits you to freeze the accounts if you find there are proceeds of crime or money laundering but there was no evidence," stated Lawyer Harisson Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui further argued that the exparte Orders obtained by the agency expired on December 27, 2019.