South Africa: Security Branch Torture of Neil Aggett, Detainees 'Normal'

analysis

Today [5 February] marks 38 years that trade unionist Neil Aggett was found hanged in an apartheid police station. The reopening of the inquest into his death continues the search for truth nearly four decades on.

"One of us had to die for it to stop, and it was Neil Aggett they killed," Firoz Cachalia said as he testified yesterday at the hearings of the reopening of the inquest into Aggett's death in detention in 1982.

Cachalia has held several senior positions in government including as Gauteng MEC for Economic Development and Head of the Planning Commission in the Gauteng Province. Today he is a law professor at Wits University. In his testimony, he set out the political climate under which Aggett died.

He described torture, violence and brutality ratcheted up as the security branch got increasingly desperate. A growing number of activists were being detained, interrogated and forced to write statement after statement while in detention in 1981 and 1982.

The information in the statements though were not yielding the kind of incriminating evidence the security branch police interrogators were after in order to build a strong enough case for a treason trial.

"It was a high stakes game...