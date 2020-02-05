South Africa: The Big Shrink Is Over At Edcon

5 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Debt is a crippling thing, but even without it the absence of sales can drive a business to ruin. Just ask Edcon CEO Grant Pattison who in 2018 was given the task of returning the group to sustainability.

In the space of a week, Edcon CEO Grant Pattison has overseen the acquisition of the Edcon Store Card debtors book by consumer finance business RCS (previously it was owned and managed by Absa), the return of the group's customer call centre, which had been outsourced to Accenture; and the sale of stationery business CNA to a consortium that includes investment firm Astoria and a management team led by Benjamin Trisk, former CEO of Exclusive Books.

It was a busy week and follows an even busier 2019.

In May 2019, Pattison successfully oversaw the R2.7-billion refinancing of Edcon's debt, a process that resulted in the exit of previous shareholder Bain & Co and the entrance of new shareholders, including the PIC (through its client the Unemployment Insurance Fund), participating landlords, lenders and Edcon staff.

Prior to 2019, the group consolidated Jet Mart (white goods) into Jet, Red Square cosmetics into Edgars Beauty, and Boardmans into Edgars Home. Edgars Zimbabwe, Edgars Active and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

