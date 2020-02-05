Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Installs 8 Chiefs in Mangochi - Urges Eastern Region to Back DPP

Local Government and Rural Development minister Ben Phiri has urged people of the Eastern Region to remain faithful to government and throw their support to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for meaningful development to continue.

The minister was speaking at Mangochi stadium where he installed eight chiefs from the district on Tuesday .

The ceremony saw elevation of Traditional Authorities Chowe, Makanjira and Katuli to Senior Chiefs. Sub TA Namavi to TA. Group Village Heads Ntelera, Luwalika, Mkumba and Chamba to Sub TAs.

"Development is always championed by a responsible government and dedicated chiefs. People of Mangochi will only have their lives transformed when there is a combination of these two aspects. The DPP is here to transform your lives. Stick to it," he said.

In his remarks Paramount Chief Kawinga thanked President Peter Mutharika for promoting the chiefs in his area.

He assured the government of his unwavering support to achieve real development for people of Mangochi.

Also present were Second Deputy Speaker Aisha Mambo, and a host of DPP members of Parliament.