Malawi: Premier Bet Unveils 6th K10m Winner in Rapid Numbers Game

Premier Bet on Tuesday unveiled the sixth winner of K10 million in the Rapid Numbers game which the company introduced in Malawi about two months ago.

The winner is 32 year old Dickson Justin , an employee at RSC Company.

He is based in the high density area of Chilombwe Township in the Commercial City Blantyre. Justin placed his bet at Kamba.

According to Premier Bet, one can win such an amount in the Rapid Numbers game after they bet only MK100 and receive a receipt which has six winning numbers appearing at the top.

For someone to win, some of their winning numbers must match some of the numbers appearing at the bottom of their ticket-with various ranges of amounts of money written under them.

The one betting can win even more money with one ticket if their winning numbers match with more numbers at the bottom.

Apparently, Justin's winning numbers were 08, 13, 19, 29, 46 and 54.

Out of all these numbers, only 13 made it, instantly making him win MK10 million which was written under the number 13 appearing at the bottom of his ticket.

Speaking at Premier Bet Head offices in Limbe, Justin was excited and urged other young people to participate in betting in a responsible manner.

"The little you have we can bet to find a rare chance to win amounts of money such as these that can transform our life. Otherwise, betting is just a game," he said.

Justin,who is married with three children said he will use part of the money to finish his house project with some to pay school fees.

His first born is in Form 3 at Zingwangwa Secondary School,while the other two are at Naotcha primary.

Taking his turn, Premier Bet Sales Manager, Sam Chiwambo , commended the Rapid Numbers game, saying the initiative is bringing more patrons to Premier Bet shops to win more money with just MK100.

"As Premier Bet we are very happy because Rapid Number has improved the livelihoods of winners and their relatives ," he said.

Premier Bet is a sport betting and entertainment company which started its operations in Malawi in 2015.

So far, the company has 130 shops, over 1000 employees and over 800 agents across the country.