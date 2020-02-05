Malawi: Parliament, Councillors Were Also Affected in Malawi 'Tipp-Ex Elections' - UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has punched in on the ruling of the presidential election case, which say the Constitutional Court nullifying it and decreeing that a fresh election be held in the next 150 days, saying the verdict "exposed the gravity and extent of the irregularities" in the Tipp-exed election.

UDF leadership wants electoral justice across the board as it was tripartite elections

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, UDF, which is the first democratically elected party in the country, said the ruling also revealed gross incompetence and total disregard of the Electoral Commission during the electoral process.

It said the verdict has shown that the whole process was "fraudulent" and may have even affected the results of both the local government and parliamentary elections.

"Our position as UDF is that considering the massive irregularites as exposed in the elections case ruling, there could be a number of Malawians outside the National Assembly and local councils who actually won the elections," reads the statement in part.

Apparently, UDF leader Atupele Muluzi and a horde of the party's legislators lost their parliamentary seats in Machinga North in the disputed election.

The UDF says the results did not reflect the will of the people of Malawi which is a fundamental prerequisite of any democratic election.

It calls for the "immediate dissolution" of the electoral commission "because it has lost its moral authority" to manage credible elections.

It adds: "The electoral commission staff who may have deliberately facilitated the irregularities and fraud should be taken to task."

But the UDF, nevertheless, has appealed to supporters of the petitioners to celebrate peacefully and the respondents to abide by the courts determination.