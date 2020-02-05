Zimbabwe: Low Rainfall Deepen Zim Power Woes

5 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The power supply situation in Zimbabwe remains constrained as government was still failing to improve the situation, cabinet has said.

Zimbabwe has been facing electricity blackouts for almost a full year.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa said power shortages remain because of low rainfall.

"Cabinet noted that electricity generation at the country's major power plant at Kariba remains depressed owing to low inflows into the lake and the work of low rainfall in the catchment area.

"... Every effort is being made to ensure that citizens and corporates continue to access electricity for sustaining operations," said Mutsvangwa.

Added the Minister, "Government wishes to inform the nation that greater emphasis will be placed on power augmentation projects with commencement of works at the Batoka gorge side being scheduled for this year.

"Focus is also being placed on the renewable energy including rooftops and solar farms set to gain momentum.

"An exercise to procure space available for this option is being set in motion in order for the marketing to be undertaken with investors, many of whom have realised immense potential that Zimbabwe possesses in relation to solar energy.

"Options for powering agriculture through smaller grids will be pursued as part of building resilience to climate change."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.