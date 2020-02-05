East Africa: FDC Asks EAC to Mediate Uganda, Rwanda Conflict

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has challenged the East African Community (EAC) heads of state to intervene in the icy relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

On Sunday, President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame held talks in Angola. President Museveni announced that he and Mr Kagame would meet again at Katuna border later this month to continue the efforts to end the bilateral impasse that has seen Rwanda close its border with Uganda since February last year.

The two heads of state were meeting in Angola for the second time at the invitation of the Angolan president Joao Lourenco.

Addressing journalists at the party offices in Najjanankumbi yesterday, FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said the numerous meetings that have been conducted by the two presidents have not yielded anything positive.

"We are concerned with the escalating tension between Uganda and Rwanda. More worrying is the growing numbers of Ugandans being killed upon crossing into Rwanda and the government of Uganda continues to say that everything is okay," Mr Ssemujju said.

"The closure of [the] border at Katuna has caused a lot of suffering on both sides. Rwanda is a big buyer of Irish potatoes from Uganda, hence the conflict is costing us a fortune," he added.

FDC asked the EAC heads of state to intervene and bring the two presidents together to resolve the tension. The Opposition party questioned the relevance of the EAC because the two presidents have been going to Angola, a country which does not belong to the EAC bloc, to resolve the impasse.

"What is EAC for? Have they failed to sort out a conflict like this one? If Mr Museveni or Kagame has become a problem in the region, heads of the East African countries should point it out," Mr Ssemujju said.

Efforts to get a comment from the EAC secretariat in Arusha, Tanzania about why the regional bloc has not intervened in the bilateral conflict were futile as they did not respond to our repeated calls and emails.

FDC on new curriculum

FDC also asked government to postpone the implementation of the new lower secondary school curriculum to allow adequate preparation. The new curriculum is meant to be rolled out this academic term amid growing worry by head teachers who say they do not know what to do.

Mr Ssemujju wondered why the implementation of the new curriculum is being rushed yet teachers were still undergoing training. He appreciated the new curriculum is rich and promises a positive shift from the traditional theoretical mode of education to practical education, but added that the Education ministry is not yet ready to implement it.

"We are not opposing this curriculum but we are saying, let it be postponed to next year," Mr Ssemujju said.

"This curriculum has been rushed and experimenting it on our children is not allowed. You cannot tell me that you are rolling out the curriculum when the teachers slated to deliver it are still undergoing training. Why should the government rush things? " he said.

Background

In February 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda alleging that their nationals were being arrested and harassed by Ugandan security forces and that the Kampala government was supporting dissidents of the Kigali administration.

Uganda has since denied such allegations.

Effect

Ugandan exporters are eager to access their Rwandan and Burundian markets, while Rwandan markets have run out of stock of popular Ugandan products especially beverages and foodstuffs, cement and consumables.