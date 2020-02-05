Algeria: Public Authorities Eye More Aggressive Action to Reduce Road Accidents

Algiers — The public authorities are determined to combat road accidents by taking more aggressive action. In 2019, more than 3,200 persons have been killed and more than 31,000 were injured.

During the Council of Ministers held on Monday, the Minister of the Interior, Local Assemblies and National Planning reported 22,500 accidents during 2019 killing 3,200 and injuring 31,000.

These accidents cost nearly 100 billion DA annually.

These measures must also concern "employers who recruit drivers without first checking their psychological and psychiatric state of health and their professional background," the Council of Ministers' communiqué stressed.

The President of the Republic has also ordered "the tightening, in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice, of strict measures against any criminal behaviour in driving, especially with regard to means of public and school transport," the same source said.

Deploring the fact that "all the preventive and dissuasive measures taken to curb this phenomenon proved inefficient," the Interior Minister stressed "the need for radical changes", insisting, in this regard, on the need for tightening control operations on high speeding, in addition to multiplying awareness actions for road users, in particular motorcyclists and drivers of passenger and goods transport vehicles.