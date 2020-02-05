Algeria: Public Authorities Eye More Aggressive Action to Reduce Road Accidents

4 February 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The public authorities are determined to combat road accidents by taking more aggressive action. In 2019, more than 3,200 persons have been killed and more than 31,000 were injured.

During the Council of Ministers held on Monday, the Minister of the Interior, Local Assemblies and National Planning reported 22,500 accidents during 2019 killing 3,200 and injuring 31,000.

These accidents cost nearly 100 billion DA annually.

These measures must also concern "employers who recruit drivers without first checking their psychological and psychiatric state of health and their professional background," the Council of Ministers' communiqué stressed.

The President of the Republic has also ordered "the tightening, in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice, of strict measures against any criminal behaviour in driving, especially with regard to means of public and school transport," the same source said.

Deploring the fact that "all the preventive and dissuasive measures taken to curb this phenomenon proved inefficient," the Interior Minister stressed "the need for radical changes", insisting, in this regard, on the need for tightening control operations on high speeding, in addition to multiplying awareness actions for road users, in particular motorcyclists and drivers of passenger and goods transport vehicles.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.