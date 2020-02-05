Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Seeks Bail

5 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka,

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who is in remand prison for allegedly assaulting a maid, yesterday lodged a bail appeal at the High Court.

Mubaiwa was on Saturday remanded in custody after a Harare magistrate found her unsuitable for bail.

She is accused of assaulting the family's maid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over the custody of children last week.

Harare regional magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande on Saturday denied Mubaiwa bail on the basis that she had a propensity for violence.

The assault allegedly occurred while Mubaiwa was on bail for attempted murder, money laundering and fraud.

In her bail application, she is seeking the setting aside of Ms Makwande's decision.

"Appellant (Mubaiwa) therefore prays that the court a quo's ruling be set aside and that she be admitted to bail on the following terms and conditions; that bail terms and conditions set in ACCCRB No25 and 26/19 be and are hereby extended to cover the assault charges.

"That the appellant not interfere with Delight Munyoro, Batsirayi Furukiya and all other named witnesses and any other condition that the court may deem necessary and appropriate in the interest of justice."

Mubaiwa accused the magistrate of failing to take into account, the background and the full circumstances of the case, including the fact that a superior court had granted her bail on more serious charges.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

