Zimbabwe: Blitz On Illegal Miners Nets 114 in Mash West

5 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Police in Mashonaland West Province have arrested 114 illegal miners during a blitz on machete-wielding gangs, provincial police officer Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Makotose has said.

Speaking recently at Chinhoyi Central Police Station during Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe's familiarisation tour of the provincial office, Asst Comm Makotose said the arrest was one of her officers' success stories so far this year.

She said they were making steady progress, especially in hotspots, despite the limited resources at their disposal.

The hotspots include Kadoma, Sanyati, Chikuti and some parts of Makonde district.

"One of our success stories is, we managed to account arrests of machete wielding gangs since the beginning of the year and this is no mean achievement, particularly if you have seen some of the videos going around on social media of how ruthless these people are," she said.

She hailed the officers who arrested the gang that brutally murdered Kadoma police officer, Constable Wonder Hokoyo (27).

She warned officers at Chirundu and Kariba border posts against facilitating smuggling.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

