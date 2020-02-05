Zimbabwe: Zifa Seek Logarusic's Work Permit

5 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

ZIFA, eager to have the new Warriors coach begin his familiarisation with local football immediately, have begun processing Zdravko Logarusic's paperwork.

The newly-appointed coach is still holed up in Croatia and will only report for duty after he has been granted a work permit.

The association, who have got all the supporting documents from relevant organisations such as the Sports Commission, are expected to tender the application either today or tomorrow with Immigration authorities.

Logarusic's contract was from February 1.

The former Sudan coach signed a two-year contract with ZIFA.

The contract demands he takes the Warriors to the AFCON finals next year.

The gaffer is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe alone since his wife is a teacher in Croatia while their two children are attending university.

ZIFA are already looking for a fully-furnished house for the coach.

Logarusic told our sister paper, The Sunday Mail, he was confident he will be successful with the Warriors.

"I have vast experience with African football and I have worked in six countries in the last 10 years, working with some big clubs," he said.

"I believe that my knowledge in African football will be handy in achieving some of the targets that we want as a nation.

"If we are to achieve anything as a nation, then I cannot do it alone. I need all the support I can get from the players, the coaching staff, the association (ZIFA, the media and all the other stakeholders.

"The quality and the talent of Zimbabwean players is of high quality. If we do things together and pull in one direction, we will achieve what we want.

"Having such quality and talent is a good start for any coach who wants to achieve big things. I do not want to talk much and make a thousand promises.

"It is not necessary to talk much, our job is on the field of play. I will let football do the talking; people can then judge us accordingly."

Yesterday, ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, confirmed they had started the process to get him a work permit.

"It is work in progress. We have started the process and once we have completed it we will notify you."

