South Africa: Heal the Land, Heal the People, Heal South Africa

In a society as fractured as South Africa's, it sometimes seems as though beginning the process of healing is an insurmountable task. Perhaps a good start would be by healing the place where it all begins, the land.

Sinisterly similar are the microbiological processes in both the soil and our stomachs. Bacteria, by their billions in a teaspoon, turn inaccessible nutrients into accessible, life-preserving, ones. The processes are so strikingly parallel the phrase from dust we are and to dust we return gets new meaning: We can be no healthier than the food we eat, and the food we eat can be no healthier than the soil it comes from.

The connection between healthy and restored landscapes and soil on the one hand and food production and human health on the other hand, is as strong and self-evident as we're simultaneously oblivious to it. Ignorance is bliss, but at what cost?

Degraded soils not only lead to a reduction in the productive capacity of the soil, but also in its ability to store carbon and water. Soil, plant and animal-based biodiversity is also inhibited as a result. System-wide resilience is therefore compromised -- in addition, the land's capability to produce...