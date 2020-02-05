Kenya: Moi Knew the Power of Pictures, Freelance Photographer Says

Nairobi — For Raphael Njoroge, covering the death of retired President Daniel Arap Moi was not an ordinary event.

A click after the other, Njoroge armed with a gigantic lens took pictures of relatives and dignitaries, as they walked streamed in and out of the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on Tuesday, an art he has perfected for years now.

The 52-year-old photojournalist has fond memories of covering Moi when he was President and latest in 2017, when he accompanied former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta to Moi's Kabarak home in Baringo County.

"I remember Moi asking his personal photographer why his camera was not making as much noise (the shutter speed) as mine," he narrated.

Jokingly, Moi said the camera "inalia kama bunduki (it sounded like gunshots)."

How was it like covering Moi?

"I started covering Moi in 1997, when he started grooming President Uhuru Kenyatta, then a novice politician," Njoroge narrated, reaching out for his phone to show us an image taken during the Kabarak visit.

In the picture, a young President Kenyatta, sandwiched between the former President and his mother, is seen keenly listening.

It was in Ichaweri, President Kenyatta's rural home in Gatundu South constituency, Kiambu.

"Moi knew how to strike a pose for the camera," Njoroge said. In his picture, Moi is holding his symbolic 'Fimbo ya Nyayo' in his right hand while the left one is raised up.

According to Njoroge, the late President "loved the camera. He knew the power of a picture and also respected us."

He only lives with memories since that, he said, was the only time he enjoyed covering a President.

Unlike then, Njoroge said currently photojournalists have to 'fight' to get a picture due to overzealous security officers milling around the President.

"Can you imagine we get harassed even in State House where we pose no threat to the President?" he rhetorically posed.

"Moi did not see us (photojournalist) as enemies."

During national events, he recalls, Moi had no rush of leaving the venue.

Consciously or otherwise, Njoroge now a freelance photojournalist, said the President would take his "sweet time" before leaving the venue, often posing- just what a photojournalist needed.

"With his death, I will miss the moment when a President and his security team would see the importance of a journalist covering him," Njoroge, said.

In his photo archive, Njoroge said the memories of the late President will outlive his death.

While the story of Moi and media freedom might be different, three President's down the line, it is under Moi that he took the best shots.

The former President died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi hospital, surrounded by his family members.