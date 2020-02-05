Kenya: Moi Knew the Power of Pictures, Freelance Photographer Says

4 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — For Raphael Njoroge, covering the death of retired President Daniel Arap Moi was not an ordinary event.

A click after the other, Njoroge armed with a gigantic lens took pictures of relatives and dignitaries, as they walked streamed in and out of the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on Tuesday, an art he has perfected for years now.

The 52-year-old photojournalist has fond memories of covering Moi when he was President and latest in 2017, when he accompanied former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta to Moi's Kabarak home in Baringo County.

"I remember Moi asking his personal photographer why his camera was not making as much noise (the shutter speed) as mine," he narrated.

Jokingly, Moi said the camera "inalia kama bunduki (it sounded like gunshots)."

How was it like covering Moi?

"I started covering Moi in 1997, when he started grooming President Uhuru Kenyatta, then a novice politician," Njoroge narrated, reaching out for his phone to show us an image taken during the Kabarak visit.

In the picture, a young President Kenyatta, sandwiched between the former President and his mother, is seen keenly listening.

It was in Ichaweri, President Kenyatta's rural home in Gatundu South constituency, Kiambu.

"Moi knew how to strike a pose for the camera," Njoroge said. In his picture, Moi is holding his symbolic 'Fimbo ya Nyayo' in his right hand while the left one is raised up.

According to Njoroge, the late President "loved the camera. He knew the power of a picture and also respected us."

He only lives with memories since that, he said, was the only time he enjoyed covering a President.

Unlike then, Njoroge said currently photojournalists have to 'fight' to get a picture due to overzealous security officers milling around the President.

"Can you imagine we get harassed even in State House where we pose no threat to the President?" he rhetorically posed.

"Moi did not see us (photojournalist) as enemies."

During national events, he recalls, Moi had no rush of leaving the venue.

Consciously or otherwise, Njoroge now a freelance photojournalist, said the President would take his "sweet time" before leaving the venue, often posing- just what a photojournalist needed.

"With his death, I will miss the moment when a President and his security team would see the importance of a journalist covering him," Njoroge, said.

In his photo archive, Njoroge said the memories of the late President will outlive his death.

While the story of Moi and media freedom might be different, three President's down the line, it is under Moi that he took the best shots.

The former President died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi hospital, surrounded by his family members.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.