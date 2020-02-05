Kenya: Kibaki Mourns Predecessor Daniel Moi, Hails Him for Conceding to Pluralism

Nairobi — Retired President Mwai Kibaki Tuesday mourned his predecessor Daniel arap Moi, showering Kenya's second president with praises for conceding to demands for the restoration of multi-party politics.

In his condolence message to Moi's family Kibaki hailed bold steps taken by the 95-year-old leader, who retired from active politics after handing over power to him in 2002 after a 24-year reign, to widen the democratic space in Kenya.

"As the political atmosphere in Kenya progressively underwent transformation, so did President Moi. To his credit, it is during his tenure as Head of State when political pluralism was reinstated in Kenya," he said in a statement emailed to newsrooms.

"Clearly, the return of multipartyism has opened up Kenya's democratic space in ways hitherto unimagined. President Moi's abiding charisma was best exhibited in 2002 when he oversaw an unprecedented smooth transition of power as he proceeded to his retirement. His willingness to readily usher the next Head of State remains a badge of honour on his leadership as well as statesmanship credentials," the 88-year-old retired leader detailed.

Moi made the unprecedented announcement to annul Section 2A of the then constitution during a 1991 Kenya African National Union (KANU) national delegates conference, effectively ending single-party politics, following years of resistance by opposition figures who included late Kenneth Matima and Charles Rubia.

A decade after the proclamation, Moi's preferred successor - Uhuru Kenyatta - was trounced in the 2002 general election in which Kibaki's National Rainbow Coalition garnered 3.6 million votes, representing 61 per cent of the votes cast.

Kibaki who once served as Moi's Vice President described his ability to assert state authority as legendary adding ability to forestall crises was enviable.

"With time, his mastery at thwarting crises became legendary as was his ability to assert state authority. That is largely how Kenya stabilized as a number of countries in the region and continent suffered disruptions and long periods of civil unrest," he remarked.

Moi, Kibaki said, Mzee Moi as he was famously known will be remembered for his long public service spanning decades, first as an educationist and then political leader - not just a politician.

He said Moi remained alive to challenges facing the common man even after his retirement, leading numerous social enterprises to mobilize support for institutions of learning and healthcare centres.

"Daniel arap Moi's legacy is deeply etched in the unfolding memoir of our nation. His contribution to the Kenya we all desire is also indelibly tattooed in the annals of our national history," Kibaki affirmed.

Moi passed on at the Nairobi Hospital Tuesday morning in the company of his close family members, his last-born son Senator Gideon (Baringo) announced after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a proclamation mourning him.

Raymond, Moi's third-born son who serves as Rongai legislator in the National Assembly later told the press the former president will be buried at his Kabarak home at a date to be announced by the State.

Moi will be accorded a State funeral, according to a presidential proclamation issued on Tuesday.

Father of eight children, Moi was married to Lena who faded from the public scene in 1970s, eight years before he ascended to the presidency following the death of founding President Jomo Kenyatta's death on August 22, 1978.