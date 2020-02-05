Kenya: All BBI Meetings Postponed to Allow Kenyans Mourn Moi

5 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — All forums and meetings of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have been postponed following the death of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

The Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative Report said it has postponed its validation hearings which were scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday morning in Nairobi.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Task-force said the rescheduling is in honour of the late President Daniel arap Moi who passed on this morning.

Joint Secretary Paul Mwangi said the team led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji will announce fresh dates for public engagements at a later date.

"The steering Committee on the implementation of the Building Bridges to a united Kenya task force report wishes to announce the postponement of the scheduled public engagements which had been advertised. This is in honour of the late former president of the Republic of Kenya his Excellency Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi," he said.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is coordinating BBI rallies associated to Deputy President William Ruto, too said organisers have postponed a rally scheduled for Saturday in Nakuru until after Moi's burial

Moi died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for more than 3 months.

His family has said it is waiting for the government to come up with the burial date and related arrangements. Sources said he is likely to be buried on Wednesday next week in his Kabarak home.

"Following the passing on of former President Daniel Arap Moi, all BBI rallies have been postponed. Consequently, the Nakuru rally which was planned for February 8, 2020, has been rescheduled to a future date to be communicated in due course," Murkomen said.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua similarly announced the postponement of another rally in Wote, and called upon other leaders to suspend all other political activities across the country until Moi is laid to rest

"I take this opportunity to urge other leaders in this country who are planning to hold rallies anywhere in this country, in respect of Mzee, I would really encourage that we suspend all political activities until we rest Mzee," Wambua pleaded.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said the family of Moi needs to mourn peacefully without political rallies.

