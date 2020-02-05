Kenya: Cancer - New Report Shows Huge Gap on Awareness Between Higher and Lower Socio-Economic Groups

Nairobi — The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC's) report is out, with new insights on the state of cancer awareness in the world today.

The report, International Public Opinion survey on Cancer 2020: What people feel, think and believe about cancer today, indicate a clear divide between higher and lower socio-economic groups when it comes to knowledge and awareness of cancer risks and, as a result, the practice of behaviors to limit such risk.

The report was released on Tuesday, marking the 20th anniversary of the World Cancer Day.

Conducted by IPSOS, the survey covered 20 countries, more than 15,000 adults in the first multi-country public survey on cancer perceptions in a decade.

The survey's results show that there is generally a high level of cancer awareness among the surveyed population globally which include: Tobacco use (63%), exposure to harmful UV rays (54%) and exposure to tobacco smoke from others (50%) appear to be the most recognized factors that can increase a person's risk of cancer.

Meanwhile, a lack of exercise (28%), exposure to certain viruses or bacteria (28%) and being overweight (29%) appear to be the least recognized cancer risk factors.

Irrespective of where people live in the world, those surveyed with lower education and those on lower incomes appear less aware of the main risk factors associated with cancer and appear less likely to proactively take the steps needed to reduce their cancer risk than those from a high-income household or with a university education.

The survey revealed that 58% of those who participated expressed concern from the threat that is cancer. Among the 20 countries surveyed, Kenya expressed the highest public concern on cancer with over 4 in 5 people (82%) of those surveyed in Kenya expressing concern of being affected by cancer in one way or the other.

According to the participants surveyed from Kenya, the top three priorities for cancer control that the Government should put into consideration are: Making cancer services more affordable, including screenings, medicines, treatment and care. Raising public awareness and improving education on cancer prevention, risk factors and signs and symptoms. As well as investing in cancer health infrastructure, including investing in cancer specialists, adequate equipment, facilities and technologies.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Network of Cancer Organisations (KENCO) has been going through various training modules and has developed an elaborate advocacy strategy aimed at persuading the Government to ensure universal availability of quality and affordable cancer diagnostics and treatment services in the country by 2022.

The agenda of the advocacy campaign was informed by the challenges that the country is facing in the fight against cancer as reiterated by the survey findings of urgent priority areas indicated above.

"In the next 2 years and in collaboration with several stakeholders, we will be engaging the Ministry of Health and many other Government agencies to ensure that quality cancer care is available at an affordable cost for everybody," the statement highlighted.

It urged the government to prioritize cancer awareness-raising and prevention through progressive health policies and education to support healthy decisions and health-promoting behavior, with a focus on engaging lower socioeconomic populations.

It also advocates for the provision of up-to-date information on cancer risks and cancer prevention, and most importantly ensure that the information is presented and delivered in a way that is accessible by individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

It also calls for the implementation of a policy to help reduce the consumption of known cancer-causing products (e.g. tobacco, sugary food, and beverages), to encourage health-promoting behaviors, particularly among lower socioeconomic groups.

Other recommendations include:

-Investing proactively in national cancer control planning and the establishment of population-based registries to ensure the most effective resource allocation that benefits all groups

-Continue to raise awareness with each new generation to help ensure that up-to-date information on cancer risks and cancer prevention is not taken for granted.