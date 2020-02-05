Zimbabwe: Calls for New Stadium Grow Louder

The Warriors and the Young Mighty Warriors could be forced to use Barbourfields, within two days of each other, in their upcoming matches next month.

All but one of the country's major football stadiums have been condemned by CAF.

And, should nothing be done to address the flaws at the National Sports Stadium in the next six weeks, there could be chaos at Barbourfields.

The Bulawayo stadium was provisionally cleared to host international matches with its lighting being condemned by CAF.

Calls are now growing louder for the construction of a new football stadium in the country.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said they will fund the construction of, at least, one modern football stadium in most of the African countries.

Zimbabwe fall within the category of countries being targeted by FIFA.

Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association chairman and BN Academy owner, Bekhimpilo Nyoni, said there was need for the country to have, at least, one more modern stadium.

"We cannot say we are a serious footballing nation without proper facilities," he said.

"There is definitely need for us, as a country, to build a new stadium to ease the pressure on those already in existence.

"Zambia recently completed the construction of the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and it is up to them to either use that facility or Levi Mwanawasa in Ndola for international matches as both are world-class facilities."

Zimbabwe Saints board member, Columbus Makumbe, concurred with Nyoni.

"If the Government can be able to fund construction of a new state-of-the-art Parliament building on the outskirts of Harare, what can stop them from building a giant football stadium for the country as well?

"It is high time we became development-centred as a country. We need to move with time. This is not an age when we can be left stranded just because we have one stadium to host two international football fixtures in a space of days.

"South Africa were able to build several stadiums in four years ahead of the 2010 World Cup."

ZIFA say they are worried by the slow pace of the renovations at the National Sports Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Warriors are involved in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Group G leaders and African champions Algeria between March 23-31. Zimbabwe will host the second leg at home on March 31.

The Young Mighty Warriors, who dumped Malawi out of the 2020 World Cup preliminary qualifiers, travel to Addis Ababa for a date against Ethiopia in the first round, first leg tie on the weekend of March 20-22.

They then host the same opponents on the weekend of March 27-29.

In fact, both teams could find they have to host their opponents on the same day.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday said the country's football mother-body has since forwarded CAF's recommendations to the Local Government Ministry.

"As ZIFA, we have made the relevant authorities aware of all the issues which were highlighted by CAF.

"We continue to engage them so that we avoid inconveniences that come with staging national team matches outside the capital," said Gwesela.

There has virtually been no progress, in terms of renovations, at the National Sports Stadium.

"In other countries in the region, such as Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini and Zambia, they stage national events at their national stadiums but use turf covers to protect the track and field.

"Horses, as well as vehicles, are driven on the tartan track," said Stanley Mutoya, the African Union Region Five chief executive, who is based in Botswana.

Tinoda Machakaire, the deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, said his Ministry continued to engage their counterparts to speed up the renovations at the National Sports Stadium.