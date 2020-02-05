Zimbabwe: Palestinian Envoy Bids ED Farewell

5 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira,

Palestine has hailed Zimbabwe for its unwavering and unrelenting support in the wake of the continued occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel since 1967 in breach of several United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Outgoing Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Taghrid Senouar, said Zimbabwe's support had been unwavering and had gone a long way in deepening bilateral relations.

Mrs Senouar said this yesterday while addressing journalists after bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Office in Harare.

She described her four-year tour of duty as productive.

"I come to the end of the tour of duty after serving for four years," said Mrs Senouar.

"I was privileged to serve my country. We enjoyed excellent relations that date back to the freedom fighting era and the liberation movement era.

"Unfortunately, Palestine is still under occupation, but I learnt a lot from the Zimbabwean people and colleagues and my counterparts in Zimbabwe.

"I am confident that this relationship will remain and will continue to be deepened.

"As Ambassador of Palestine, I have always valued the support of Zimbabwe because you have always been supportive of international law and legitimacy when it concerns the rights of people, especially the Palestinian people. We will carry on with our relations and will take them to a higher level."

Mrs Senouar said Zimbabwe and Palestine opened cooperation in several areas covering political, economic and social spheres.

The UN Security Council has urged respect for the rights of Palestinians.

