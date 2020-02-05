South Africa: Ex-SAA Boss - I Turned Down an Offer of R500,000 From Tony Gupta

The State Capture inquiry resumed on Tuesday 4 February with former SAA boss Vuyisile Kona recounting how Tony Gupta allegedly tried to hand him R100,000 to become part of the 'family'. Kona believes he was hounded out of his job because he refused to favour the family.

Vuyisile Kona said he repeatedly tried to avoid meeting the Gupta family. He didn't know he was going to meet Gupta family members after he was appointed SAA chair in late 2012, but he knew something was wrong when former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba's adviser Siyabonga Mahlangu kept on asking him to meet important but unnamed stakeholders away from his office.

"My view was, why can't they come [to my office]?" Kona told the State Capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Kona was testifying before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday about how Tony Gupta allegedly offered him R500,000, which he believed was to influence a consulting contract to develop a turnaround strategy for the embattled airline.

Kona, who was appointed SAA chairperson in October 2012 and later acting CEO, said that after he got the job, Gigaba's adviser Mahlangu repeatedly tried to get him to meet the supposedly important stakeholders and Mahlangu...