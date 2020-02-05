Rwanda: Peace Cup - Kiyovu, As Kigali Face Off in Early Repeat of 2019 Final

Wednesday

Kiyovu Vs AS Kigali 15:00

Rayon Vs Intare 15:00

Rutsiro Vs Pepiniere 15:00

Impeesa Vs Etincelles 15:00

ASPOR Vs Vision 15:00

Rwamagana Vs Gicumbi 15:00

SC KIYOVU will be looking to make amends for last year's final defeat when they face holders AS Kigali in the first round of the 2020 Peace Cup on Wednesday.

The highly anticipated tie starts 3pm, at Mumena Stadium.

The Green Baggies, after losing the 2019 final last July, are again on quest for a first major silverware since 1993 while AS Kigali seek to become the first team to win the Peace Cup title back-to-back since 2012.

Tactician Emmanuel Ruremesha is confident that his SC Kiyovu players will step up to the challenge. "We are hosting the first leg, so we should make the most out it."

Former local football giants SC Kiyovu have not won the Peace Cup since 1985 under its former brand - Rwandan Cup.

"We not only want to banish the 2019 final nightmare, but we also want to launch a serious campaign for the title this year. We are going to battle with all we got for a home victory," noted Ruremesha.

In a separate interview, AS Kigali head coach Eric Nshimiyimana cautioned his players that, "This is a very explosive match. We must be sure that we are ready for the SC Kiyovu tie and the title defence challenge."

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Rayon Sports face second tier side Intare, Pepiniere take on Rutsiro, Etincelles delight Impeesa, Aspor play Vision while Rwamagana City will be up against Gicumbi.

Peace Cup winners represent Rwanda in the CAF Confederation Cup, while league champions feature in the Champions League.

Niyonzima inspires APR

In the meantime, midfielder Olivier 'Sefu' Niyonzima scored a last-gasp winner as APR beat second division outfit Etoile de l'Est 1-0 at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday.

Etoile de l'Est will host the two sides' reverse encounter at Ngoma Stadium. The date is yet to be determined.

This year's Peace Cup will be contested by a total 24 teams; 14 from Rwanda Premier League and 10 from the second division.

